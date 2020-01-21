Scotiabank in Scarborough, Tobago to close

Spread the love















Scotiabank’s branch in Scarborough, Tobago, is set to close on June 30.

In a statement today, the bank said the closure comes following damage as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Karen in September last year.

“All customer accounts will be transferred to Lowlands, and customers will be contacted with details on their accounts. The Lowlands Branch will be upgraded to manage the increase in customers and equipped with next generation ATMs that allow for 24/7 banking,” Scotiabank stated.

“Over time, we will also expand our ATM footprint throughout Tobago. There will be no jobs loss as a result of this consolidation. All employees will be reassigned to other positions within the business including at Lowlands so you will continue to see familiar faces throughout our operations,” it added.

The banks said it anticipates that with any change there will be questions and advised customers to visit the Scarborough branch to chat with an advisor for useful tips on accounts and the transition.

It said customers can also stay tuned to its website tt.scotiabank.com for updates.