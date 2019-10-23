Scorpions, Lion Hill and Earthquake get wins on opening day

By Neto Baptiste

The Freeman’s Village Scorpions opened their 2019/20 campaign in the football association’s Second Division with a confident 3-0 victory over Pares when the competition kicked off on Monday at different venues across the island.

Playing in Pares, Scorpions were led by striker Darius Hector who recorded a hattrick in his first outing, netting in the 48th, 55th and 78th minutes to see Freeman’s Village pass Pares.

There was victory as well for Lion Hill as they defeated Mahico Stars, 3-2, in a close encounter at Golden Grove.

Lion Hill benefited from a brace by Dorian Meade-Baptiste who netted in minutes 21 and 51, but Akeem Henry had drawn the home team level at the 20th minute after Mardenkee Louissant had given Mahico Stars the advantage in the 8th minute. Tyrese Morris scored the other goal for Mahico on minute 64.

In another contest on Monday, Earthquake FC beat Young Warriors, 2-0, with goals coming from Gavin Greene and Kadeem Campbell in minutes 32 and 48, respectively.

In the other match contested Monday, Jennings United FC and Belmont FC played to a 2-2 draw.

Jvonte Benjamin and Jason Harris were on target for Jennings, while Iandre Hodge and Jenny Viville netted for Belmont.