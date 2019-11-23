School Meals back up after gas leak

Operations at the National School Meals Programme (NSMP) were back up and running on Thursday, only a day after OBSERVER media reported that the NSMP had to halt food production due to a ruptured gas main at its headquarters in Coolidge.

According to a press release issued by the plant, “all fuel sources had to be turned off pending identification of the source of the leak”.

The halt in production further resulted in the early closure of the 29 primary and three pre-schools that benefit from the programme.

Manager of the NSMP, Ezra Knowles spoke briefly on the matter on Thursday where she not only apologised to all students and parents but spoke highly of the aim and duty of the lone school feeding initiative.

