SAP remain perfect, Willikies hammer Potters FC

By Carlena Knight

Despite demotion, SAP FC continues to show that they plan to spend only one season in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association’s First Division as they remain undefeated, this time recording a 1-0 victory over Blue Jays FC.

Playing at home in Bolans, the once former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions with a goal from Owen Joseph in the 78th minute secured another three points to move to a perfect nine points on the top of the 12-team standings from three showings.

Blue Jays however sit in the 6th spot with three points.

Willikies FC recorded the largest score line victory on Thursday afternoon thrashing Potters FC 8-1.

D’Jarie Sheppard was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 16th and 41st minutes.

Davide Martin got the ball rolling hitting home in the 7th minute while teammates Daniel Nanton and Ordel Samuel both scored in the 48th and 77th minutes of play.

Kwami Byers also of Willikies recorded a brace scoring in the 64th and 77th while an own goal by Ian Thomas rounds off the list of goal scorers for the victors.

Potters’ Joshua Daniel scored the lone goal in the 31st minute.

Willikies are now 2nd with seven points while Potters Tigers FC remain at the bottom of the table still without a point.

Island Original John Hughes joined Willikies in recording a big win as they hammered Point WestHam FC 5-0 at home.

Garcel Morrison (10th), Norris Hope (20th), Deno Bryan (37th), Ikah Codrington (38th) and Ricardo Thompson (69th) all found the back of the net for the victors to move them to 5th with three points.

WestHam, however, dropped to the 11th position still without a point after three showings.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, Seaview Farm beat JSC Progressors 2-0 while FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles edged out Bassa 3-2.

Goals from Jaheim Warner (30th) and Chevron Moore (60th) propelled Seaview Farm to the top of the Zone 2 standings with nine points.

Progressors however are 7th with three points.

Kevin Harvey (41st), Roger Hurst (51st) and Kudeem Spencer (65th) were the goal-scorers for Bethesda while Chunsae Martin (16th) and Renato Archibald (76th) both found the back of the net.

The Bald Eagles are now in the 3rd position with six points while Bassa sit at the bottom of the table still without a point.