SAP remain on top

By Carlena Knight

SAP FC remain a dominant force in the First Division of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association as the round south team moved their undefeated record to 4-0 as they sit on top of the 12-team standings with 12 points.

The former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions edged out fellow villagers Bolans FC, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon in the round south derby. Despite goals from Alex Joseph (7th) and Daniel Joseph (60th) Bolans could not pull off the upset and hand SAP their first loss of the season. Former national player Peter Byers recorded a brace for the victors, hitting home in the 48th minute by way of penalty kick, and again in the 59th. Bolans, after this loss, dropped to the 9th position with three points.

Island Original John Hughes FC and Police FC played to a one-all draw. The lawmen drew first blood as early as the 7th minute of play but celebrations would be short-lived as Garson Morrison scored the equalizer in minute 36. John Hughes moved up the ranks to the fifth spot with four points, while Police are in 10th with one point.

Meanwhile, in Zone Two of the Second Division, JSC Progressors edged out FLOW Bethesda Bald Eagles, while Bassa and Jennings United played to a nil-all draw. Creige Andrew (31st) and Alex Brown (35th) both found the back of the net for Progressors while Calvin Goodwin hit home in minute 17 for Bethesda. Progressors are now in the sixth spot with six points while Bethesda remain in the third position with six points. Bassa continue to struggle as they sit at the bottom of the 14-team standings, still without a point, while Jennings dropped to 8th with three points.