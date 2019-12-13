SAP remain on top

By Carlena Knight

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions SAP FC remain at the top of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division standings.

The round south team, after their latest 3-1 win over Fort Road FC on Wednesday afternoon, hold a one-point lead over second placed FC Aston Villa with 17 points.

Goals came from former national striker, Peter “Big Pete” Byers, Okeem Challenger and Jermaine Browne while the lone goal for Fort Road was made by Brandon Coates.

Fort Road now dropped to 8th with seven points.

