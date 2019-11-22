SAP continue to dominate in First Division

By Carlena Knight

SAP FC continue to make their dominance felt in the ongoing Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division.

The former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions who were recently demoted continue to show that they have no plans of staying in the First Division for more than one season as they remain unbeaten with a record of four wins and one draw.

The round south team, in their latest match, on Wednesday afternoon played to a nil-all draw with another demoted team Tryum FC.

Sap remain at the top of the 12-team standings with 13 points, while Tryum dropped to fourth with eight.

Island Original John Hughes recorded the largest score line victory on Wednesday as they defeated newly promoted teams Bolans FC 4-1 in Bolans.

Deno Bryan got the ball rolling for the victors hitting home in the 22nd minute.

That was followed by a strike in the 31st by Romar Gidersingh.

Goals continued into the second half as Garcel Morrisson recorded a brace for the victors finding the back of the net in minutes 76 and 80.

With this win, John Hughes now move up the ranks to the 6th spot with seven points while Bolans dropped to 9th with three.

The other newly promoted team, Blue Jays FC, did not follow Bolans as they trounced Point WestHam 3-0.

Keon Greene was a goal shy of a hattrick for the victors scoring in the 34th and 48th minutes. Teammate Denie Henry also got in on the action as he found the back of the net minute, 62.

The Blue Jays soared to third place with nine points while WestHam continue to have a dismal season as they slumped to 11th with just one point.

In the lone Second Division encounter that day, Garden Stars edged out Attacking Saints 1-0 with a penalty kick in the 79th minute by Jahred Williams.

The victors remain on top the Zone one standings with 12 points, while Attacking Saints slipped to fifth with nine points.

The Antigua Premier League (APL) returns this weekend. On Saturday night starting at 5, Parham FC will play Old Road, while at 7, Ottos Rangers will battle Grenades.

Meanwhile, on Sunday at 3, All Saints United will face Liberta Blackhawks, Swetes will meet Pigotts Bullets at 5 and at 7, Greenbay Hoppers will play Five Islands.