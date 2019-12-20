SAP and Villa remain on target following First Division victories

Spread the love















By Neto Baptiste

Two of three teams demoted from the Premier Division last season, remained on course for re-promotion when they both recorded wins in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association First Division on Wednesday.

Both former top flight champions, SAP FC and FC Aston Villa, were triumphant in keenly contested fixtures as they rallied to 3-0 and 2-1 victories respectively.

Playing away against Potters Tigers, SAP had all their goals come in the second half with their opening strike coming in minute 58, when former national striker, Peter Byers, found success from the penalty spot.

Tyrique Tonge added a second in minute 73 before Rick Gordon put the game beyond reach just four minutes later.

The victory means that SAP remains atop the 12-team standings with 20 points following eight showings. Potters, in what was their seventh defeat in eight matches, remains at the bottom of the standings with just one point.

Villa also ensured they remained in good stead with a 2-1 victory over Willikies. Playing in Willikies, Villa had goals from Jorge Curevo and Kuami Ture Kirby as they move to 19 points, one away from SAP. Villa however have a game in hand as they have only played seven times.

Willikies had their lone strike from Daniel Nanton as they remain on 14 points from nine showings and fourth in the standings.

In the other First Division contest on Wednesday, Fort Road defeated John Hughes 2-0 to move onto 10 points after eight showings. Both goals were scored by Omar Samuel.

Meanwhile in the Second Division, English Harbour defeated Freeman’s Village Scorpions 2-0. Kofie Adams and Joshua Mason netted in minutes 53 and 77 respectively to hand Harbour their sixth victory in seven matches. They move to 18 points and fourth in the Zone A standings.