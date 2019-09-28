Sandals win in overtime

By Carlena Knight

Sandals moved their record 3-2 on Thursday night in the Cool and Smooth Business Basketball League.

The former champions handed Pointe FM their first loss of the season winning in overtime, 86-78 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Devorn Benjamin led the victors with a game high 30 points, while teammates Keroi “Dragon” Lee and Adissa “Rass-I” Harris both assisted sinking 16.

National player, Raviel Burton chipped in, netting 12 points.

Sean Nicholas was the leading scorer for Pointe FM with 18 points.

Deandris Connell had 14, Felix Hamilton 13, and Kwame “Special K” Brathwaite 11.

Kennedy’s were also victorious that night trouncing APUA Water 74-50.

National junior player, Lincoln Weekes led the charge for the victors by scoring 15 points.

He was assisted by Naik Watkins and Warren Bogle who had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Water’s Michael Jeffers had 14 points and Winston Roberts, 13.

In the other match played that night, Eye Mobile Vision Care edged out Area 51 Invaders, 59-52.

Tehran Zachariah had a game high 25 points with assistance from Darryl Goodwin, who netted 22 points and Javonte Daley, 10.

Teon Joseph had 16 points for Area 51.

Games will be on tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as Anjo Wholesale will battle Burton’s Laundry, Galley Bay will play Fitzroy’s Rewinding at 7:30, while at 8:30 APUA Head Office will battle Blue Waters.