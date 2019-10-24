Sandals thrash Galley Bay, defending champions remain perfect

By Carlena Knight

Former champions, Sandals, recorded the largest margin of victory on Tuesday night in the ongoing Cool and Smooth Business League Basketball.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, Sandals hammered newbies, Galley Bay 112-30 in the first match of the double evening.

Keroi “Dragon” Lee, Kebo Orford and Raviel Burton all netted 19 for the victors.

Teammates, Keady Martin and Willis Drew also got in on the action sinking 18 and 11 points respectively.

Galley Bay’s Nicholas Bradshaw had eight points.

Eye Mobile Vision Care were also victorious that night as they defeated Digicel 50-41.

Tehran Zachariah had 15 points for Eye Mobile while Jamar Bird made 11 for Digicel.

Meanwhile, at JSC, defending champions Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board (ABTB), remained undefeated as they edged Pointe FM 63-56 in the feature encounter.

Marlon “Buju” Charles was the leading scorer for the victors with 16 points while teammate Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew and Kareem “Macky” Edwards chipped in scoring 13.

Pointe FM’s Felix Hamilton had a game-high 22 points while teammates, Deandris Connell, and Kwame Brathwaite contributed scoring 12 and 10 points in a losing effort.

In the other matches played that night, APUA Water defeated Cleaners 58-47 while Blue Waters went under to Kennedys 90-77.

Olivee Morris had 16 points for Water while Jaheem James made 21 for Cleaners.

Kennedy’s Danny Perez sank 22 while Ariel Quallis had 23 for Blue Waters.

Games will continue tonight at the JSC Sports Complex starting at 6:30 as APUA Water will play Digicel while at 7:30, Pointe FM will face Cleaners.

In the feature match at 8:30, Sandals will battle Eye Mobile.