Sandals and Medso victorious in opening bouts

By Carlena Knight

Sandals and Medso recorded wins in their opening matches of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Volleyball Association (ABAVA) Business League on Thursday night.

Sandals was the first of the two to secure their first of the season after handing Inland Revenue Department (IRD) a straight sets defeat, 25-15, 25-20.

Medso, unlike Sandals, had a tougher challenge by Nyce Media team who pushed the match to a third set. The victors fell in the first set, 24-26, then bounced back to win the final two sets, 25-19, 15-13.

Games will continue on tonight at 6:30 as Police will play ECAB while at 7:30, Jumby Bay will battle Zammine Shipping.