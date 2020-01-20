Samantha Marshall assumes responsibilities of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs

Spread the love















Moments ago, Governor General Sir Rodney Williams has officially sworn in Minister Samantha Marshall to now assume the responsibilities of Agriculture, Fisheries and Barbuda Affairs.

Marshall replaces former Minister Dean Jonas, who was, just today, terminated from the Cabinet by Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

MP Jonas, representative for St George, has been given a 6 month period by which the prime minister has asked Jonas, “for reflection and contemplation as to how to achieve reconciliation”.

Marshall had previously been attached to the Agriculture ministry while assisting then substantive Minister Arthur Nibbs in 2016.

Marshall assumes the post while carrying her own portfolio as Minister of Social Transformation and Human Resource Development.