Ruptured gas main at NSMP causes early closure of schools

The National School Meals Programme (NSMP) has encountered a ruptured gas main at its headquarters forcing an emergency early closure of all public primary schools.

The NSMP had had to halt all food production immediately. Consequently, no meals can be served today. As a result of this development, all public primary schools in Antigua will close at noon today.

A release from the NSMP stated that there, “is in an emergency shutdown as of 8:15 am this morning due to a severe gas leak that is being attended to avoid a more serious occurrence.”

For safety, the release continued, all fuel sources had to be turned off pending identification of the source of the leak.

“The staff had been evacuated from the affected areas, and work will commence in due time to identify the cause of the gas leak and replace any defective mechanism(s),” the release concluded.

“As the sole food preparation center that dispatches lunches to school centers, and because students are dependent on the regularity of the food and beverage services provided by the NSMP, all primary schools will be dismissed at noon today due to unforeseen circumstances!” the release concluded.