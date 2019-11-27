Roundabouts mark important phase in road rehabilitation progress

By Orville Williams

Two of the major players in the road rehabilitation project – the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU) of the Ministry of Works and the contractor, Bahamas Hot Mix (BHM) – have voiced their satisfaction with the roundabouts currently under construction.

Representatives from both agencies shared their opinions that, although it has not been “smooth sailing”, the evidence of the work is slowly being seen.

OBSERVER media can attest to that, after visiting the sites of two completed temporary roundabouts – at the Sir George Walter Highway and the Cedar Grove/Friars Hill Road junctions – during a media briefing yesterday.

At the Sir George Walter Highway junction, temporary road markings had been put in place, “to encourage the public to begin to think differently and to begin to change [our] behaviour as it relates to the use of roundabouts”, according to Public Relations Officer of the Project Implementation Management Unit (PIMU), Shawn Thomas.

