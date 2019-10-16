Rotaract Club demonstrates true spirit of World Food Day

World Food Day is a day of action dedicated to tackling global hunger. Held annually on 16th October, people from around the world come together to declare their commitment to eradicate worldwide hunger from our lifetime.

This year the Rotaract Club Antigua took up the call to help end hunger among our less privileged families. The club held a food drive On Saturday 12th October, 2019 at Epicurean Supermarket where they collected a number of food items and monetary donations.

On Sunday 13th October, 2019 the Rotaract Club of Antigua donated food items to two families in the Gray’s Farm area, and the Club will be donating items to two other families over the weekend.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua would like to thank everyone for their generous donations.