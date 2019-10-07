Roberts Construction gets Barbuda Contract

By Elesha George

Contractor Everod Roberts of Roberts Construction is expected to be awarded the contract for the Barbuda Housing Recovery Project, funded by the European Union and facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The news comes less than two weeks after Cabinet announced that it had formally written to the implementing agency – UNDP – to amend its onerous requirements for bidding, as its current standards were excluding local contractors and stalling the project.

On Sunday, October 6th, 2019, Chief of Staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, Lionel ‘Max’ Hurst told OBSERVER media that Roberts had been awarded the contracts for the Hanna Thomas Hospital and the construction of 150 homes through a financing agreement with the European Union (EU).

“We objected and they agreed to relax their standards so that Roberts Construction will be the construction firm that will do the work in Barbuda both at the hospital as well as the homes that are being built by the European Union funds,” he said.

Roberts Construction is reportedly the largest construction company in Antigua and Barbuda.

