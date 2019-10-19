Restaurant robber gets two months in jail

By Latrishka Thomas

Twenty-nine-year-old Akeem Beazer was sentenced to two months in prison, after a video of him stealing from a fast food restaurant went viral.

At around 8 pm on Saturday 28th September 2019, Beazer made off with $490 from Marley’s Restaurant on Old Parham Road after he pretended to be a customer.

Video footage of the incident showed the man wearing a white and black cap and a red shirt, as he reached over the counter into the cash register and removed the money.

A few days later, the Clare Hall resident was apprehended by police on the sister isle, Barbuda, and was returned to Antigua where he was charged with larceny.

When Beazer was brought before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court, he pleaded guilty to the offence.