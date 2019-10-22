Residents invited to participate in Independence Solidarity March

By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

“All of the nation’s future is being threatened like it has never being threatened before”, was the sentiment expressed by a member of the Faithful Nationals Coalition on Monday while making a rallying call to mobilise support for an Independence Solidarity March slated for Thursday, October 24th.

The coalition is comprised of concerned citizens, members of the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP); good governance group, The Movement; the Antigua and Barbuda True Labour Party (ABTLP); the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU); and the Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM).

Alister Thomas, a member of the coalition, said it is important for the entire nation to join in solidarity and march against the ills and other wrongs in the society.

To illustrate his point, Thomas made reference to the controversial port deal between the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and Global Ports Holdings and the concerns regarding the agreement, which had been thoroughly ventilated in the public sphere.

He also pointed to the eight-page leaked memo to Cabinet in which Minister of Education Michael Browne outlined numerous concerns and asked his colleagues to reconsider the deal.

Thomas said the matter was so grave that a government minister felt the need to write to his colleagues.

Read more in today’s newspaper