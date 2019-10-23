Residents asked to protect churches and schools

A recent press release from the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda stated that as of late, the police have been receiving complaints that a number of churches and schools are been broken into, and in some cases, valuable items reportedly stolen.

As a result, residents within the various communities are being urged to be on the alert and report any suspicious activities around schools and churches to the police.

“The unlawful act of breaking and entering into churches, schools and other buildings has become a concern for the police,” the release said.

