Renowned warri player dies at 72

By Carl Joseph

A top-5 international warri grand master, Antiguan Cyril “September” Christian died early Friday morning at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) at the age of 72.

The warri legend eventually lost his battle against cancer after struggling with the disease especially over the past few months.

“It has been rough,” said grieving brother, Everette Christian, of his and his family’s trying experiences as they watched their brother slowly decline over the last two months.

“To watch a sibling waste away … to see them slowly dying … it has been ridiculously difficult. But we are a close family and he had a support system centred around our sister, our younger brother and two of his sons. And, I think they did a tremendous job… tremendous job of providing the care for him during this worst moments.”

September spent most of the last several months under the care of his family members and it was only during the last week leading to his eventual death that he had to be admitted to the MSJMC.

Read more in today’s newspaper