Relationship with media and Lions Club of Antigua is essential, official says

By Carlena Knight

The importance of a stronger relationship with local media houses and the Lion’s Club of Antigua was one of the main factors highlighted at the service organisation’s meet and greet event on the occasion of its 51st anniversary.

The club’s Public Relations and Marketing Committee Chairperson, Carol Scholar, said it is in fact essential for the club, in its quest to continue to positively impact communities, to foster a healthy relationship with the media.

“An important part of the Lion’s Club is to effectively and successfully inform, educate, connect and engage our communities. We have realised that our relationship with the media is essential to this effort.

“When we are able to publicise our accomplishments or inform on our projects and share our vision [then] we are able to flourish as a club, be accountable for our fundraisers and attract more opportunities for our club to engage in impactful service. The public is eager for information about actions or events that can affect or assist them and, with this, Lions see a great need to foster positive media relations to assist with our goals of meeting our community’s needs,” she said.

Scholar went on to thank the local media houses for their work thus far and shared her hope that both entities will continue to grow together.

“For many years, our media houses have given us the opportunity to articulate our vision and promote our projects. Thank you for giving us this platform to reach and share this passion for servitude. Through your newsrooms you have brought our acts of kindness to life,” she added.

The President of the Lions Club Antigua, Franklin Maynard, shared similar sentiments on the aspect of continued partnership with the media.

“Today’s meet and greet is important. It is an important opportunity for you to help us with our projects. The Lions need your help to spread the word to the communities and to let the communities know what we are doing. It is a mutually beneficial relationship and we hope that we can grow from strength to strength,” he said.

In celebration of its 51 years of service, the Lions Club of Antigua will be hosting a launch at 5 pm on Thursday for one of its projects, which offers extra classes to Grade 6 and Grade 4 students at selected primary schools in preparation for the Grade 6 National Assessment.

The two schools that will benefit from this project will be announced at the launch and the students who were successful from last year’s programme will also be awarded.