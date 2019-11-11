Rangers stun Hoppers, United edge out Swetes

By Carlena Knight

Medical Specialists Ottos Rangers moved to the top of the Antigua Premier League (APL) standings with six points after upsetting former champions Cool and Smooth Global Bank of Commerce AC-Delco Greenbay Hoppers, 4-2, on Saturday.

With goals from Shaquille Carr (8th), Deandre Bishop (37th pk) and Junior Benjamin (59th, 78th), the newly promoted team handed Hoppers their first loss of the season at the Antigua Recreation Grounds in the feature encounter.

Javorn Stevens (61st) and Kendell Pennyfeather (92nd) found the back of the net for Hoppers.

Hoppers now drop to the 5th position with four points.

In the other match-up that night, All Saints United edged out neighbours NNL Distributors Swetes FC, 1-0.

A strike from Ajarnie Thomas in the 43rd was the defining factor in the newly promoted team gaining their first win of the season.

They now sit a position behind Hoppers, while Swetes remain in the second position.

Matches will continue today in the Second Division.

In Zone 2, at 4:20 pm, Belmont will play Tamo FC in Potters while, at 5 pm, Young Lions will battle CPTSA Wings in Old Road, and Blackburn Palace will face Young Warriors at the Princess Margaret School grounds.

While in Zone 1 at 4:20 pm, Glanvilles will host Lion Hill, English Harbour will visit Urlings, and Freeman’s Village Scorpions will play Bendals.