Rain disrupts opening day of LICB tournament

By Neto Baptiste

Matches in the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) 50 Overs Tournament were, on Friday, abandoned following heaving rain across Antigua and Barbuda.

Fixtures between Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla, at Bethesda, and Montserrat versus St Kitts at Mack Pond in All Saints, ended prematurely after rain left the fields soggy and unplayable.

The teams will share points for the abandoned fixtures.

Antigua and Barbuda were asked to bat after Anguilla won the toss. The home team were 237 for six in 44 overs when rain stopped play. Captain Devon Thomas had a top score of 84 from 82 deliveries, slamming two sixes and 10 fours in the process.

Orlando Peters assisted with 66 from 68 balls, hitting three maximums and four fours in the process. Shane Burton and Kofi James contributed with 27 and 21 runs, respectively.

Bowling for Anguilla, Yannick Leonard bagged three wickets for 48 runs in his 10 overs. Anguilla did not bat.

Meanwhile, in the other match, Montserrat were 170 for nine when rain stopped play. J Grant top-scored with 58 runs, while J Peters and S Tuitt chipped in with 23 and 19 runs, respectively.

T Warde was the pick of the bowlers for St Kitts, snatching three wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs. There were two wickets each for S Berridge, D Jacobs and J Taylor.

The competition is scheduled to continue on Saturday when Montserrat play Anguilla in All Saints, and Nevis face Antigua and Barbuda in Pigotts.