Queen agrees ‘transition’ for Harry and Meghan

(BBC) – The Queen has agreed a “period of transition” in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend time in Canada and the UK.

She said in a statement she is “entirely supportive” of their desire for a new role but “would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family”.

There is more work to be done on the “complex matters” but she expects final decisions to be made in the coming days, she said.

