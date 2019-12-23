PWD SECURITY OFFICERS DOWN TOOLS

Spread the love















Security officers at the ministry of works staged protest action earlier today over the recent appointment of two police officers to oversee the group.



So says president of the Antigua Trades and Labour Union Wigley George. He says many of the details regarding the appointment and its approval are still unknown to the union.

George estimates the officers were appointed a week ago.



Security officers have since been instructed to return to their posts on the condition that they will only take directives from their substantive supervisors.