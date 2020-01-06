Puerto Rico rocked by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with more tremors expected

Spread the love















(CNN) – A damaging earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Monday, with plenty of aftershocks expected.

The magnitude 5.8 tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET, the US Geological Survey said.It was centered about 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, at a depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.

No major injuries were reported, Puerto Rico Director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo said.

He said some homes were damaged in Guanica, and a home collapsed in Guayanilla.

Some victims of the earthquake posted photos of deep cracks in walls.

There were also reports of rock slides along Route 2, Acevedo said.No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. But geologists warn of more tremors to come.

There were also reports of rock slides along Route 2, Acevedo said.