Public opinion blamed for delinquent behaviour of students

Stigma and discrimination has been singled out as one of the main factors affecting the aggressive behaviour of students at the Ottos Comprehensive School (OCS).

Yesterday at around 10 am, a student at the OCS was reportedly stabbed with a sharp object by one of his peers, and when OBSERVER media reached out to the Principal of the school, Foster Roberts, he spoke emphatically saying that “society has been very wicked and cruel and evil to the students that come to Ottos Comprehensive School because they label them as misfits; as no good.”

Roberts made reference to the socio-psychological phenomenon known as the self-fulfilling prophecy which speaks to an expectation or prediction made about someone that becomes true in the person’s behaviour.

