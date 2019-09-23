Public consultations to be held regarding Sunday Holiday

After what was said to be a “lively” meeting with the Minister of Labour, Steadroy “Cutie” Benjamin, Parliamentary Council within the Ministry of Legal Affairs and high-level technicians from the Ministry of Labour on Friday, the decision was made to hold two public consultations among all stakeholders to further discuss the proposed Public Holiday Amendment Bill where the government is seeking to clarify that Sunday is not a holiday.

This was announced in a press release after the meeting, which also had in attendance, representatives from the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union, the Antigua and Barbuda Public Service Association, Antigua & Barbuda Trades and Labour Union, the Nurses Association, the Employers Federation and the Labour Department.

In the release, it was stated that “effective and meaningful public consultations is necessary before any decisions could be made”. Members of the public are therefore encouraged to attend these consultations and make suggestions on how the country can move forward on the matter.

