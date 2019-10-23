Public awaits plans for double decker stand

By Elesha George The public is still awaiting word on the grand plan for the popular, now derelict, double decker stand at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG).. A few months ago, Cabinet announced that the stand and the booths at the facility would be demolished in an effort to bring the building up to international standards. Although the job is expected to be completed by a private contractor, the Ministry of Works is working alongside the Ministry of Sports to secure a temporary location for vendors as well as to assist with minor construction-related details. Minister of Works, Lennox Weston told OBSERVER media that there have been “numerous engineering reports” to see how best the facility can be renovated to meet the standards of Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). Joseph A Davis, a contractor, builder and designer, and one of the operators of a booth at the ARG told OBSERVER that he believes that double decker stand could be renovated and preserved, quoting its value at an estimated US $20 million.

