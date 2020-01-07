Public asked to support the medical fund for a popular radio personality

Spread the love















By Theresa Goodwin

[email protected]

The public is being asked to support a fundraising campaign that was launched recently for the benefit of popular radio host William “Zizzy” Thomas of Progressive FM, formerly Crusader Radio.

The host of the Morning Bush Tea Show was diagnosed with prostate cancer last month and is in need of US $35,000 to cover the cost of surgery in the United States. This amount does not include the cost of airfare and related expenses during the recovery process.

Media personality and calypsonian Ava “Sassy” McKenzie is spearheading a series of events which began last Saturday and continued on Monday with a telethon on Progressive FM.

