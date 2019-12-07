PSC files claim to dismiss Robinson’s Judicial Review Case

By Elesha George

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has reportedly filed a claim to have the High Court of Justice strike out a judicial review action filed by the lawyers of recently terminated Police Commissioner, Wendel Robinson.

Although attorney Dr David Dorsett, one of the lawyers representing the PSC in the matter, said he was not aware of any developments in the case, as a result of being off island, Robinson toldOBSERVER media “The latest development now, is that one day after I received my letter of termination, the Police Service Commission has applied to the court to have my Judicial Review application dismissed on the basis that I am no longer Commissioner of Police and that my suspension is now purely academic because I have been removed from the office of Commissioner of Police”.

Robinson, who is adamant that the application will not stand, is claiming that he is being personally targeted by the PSC.

