Prison Protestors to Join Independence March

By Elesha George

A group of citizens who had been picketing Her Majesty’s Prison every Thursday since the end of September, are planning to join the Independence March slated for 4:00 p.m. today.

Lead protestor, Jessica Thompson told OBSERVER “We, the protestors of Her Majesty’s Prison, have decided to join the big picket tomorrow because we are concerned citizens and 1735 belongs to Antigua, and this is one of the major problems that we are facing and we decided that it’s time for us to join with other persons.”

The Independence March is being organised by the Faithful Nationals is expected to start at the Multipurpose Cultural Centre.

Although the number of prison protestors fluctuates each week, the group, mostly women, is determined to continue to push for change until substantive improvements are made to the country’s lone prison facility.

Meanwhile, they have managed to attract more support. Since a meeting with the Prison Visiting Committee last Thursday, a corporate sponsor has come on board to supply the ten (10) main protestors with t-shirts, depicting narratives relating to the concerns of the protestors.

Shirts will be on sale for $75.00 in support of their picket.