Prince Harry arrives in Canada and begins new life away from the royal family

Spread the love















(BBC) – The queen’s grandson joins his wife, Meghan, and their son, Archie, as they transition to an independent future.

Prince Harry arrived in Canada on Monday evening to begin a new life away from the royal family after a tumultuous few weeks in London, where he and his wife, Meghan, announced their intent to step back from their roles.

The prince, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the throne, was shown arriving on Vancouver Island by Sky News after he left the United Kingdom to join his wife and son. Meghan and the couple’s eight-month-old, Archie, have been staying on the island since she left the U.K. a week and a half ago.

Harry’s departure came after one of his last — if not the last — official royal appearances Monday, attending a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Over the weekend, the queen announced that the royal family had found a “constructive and supportive way forward” for Harry and Meghan so that the couple could “start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Starting in spring, the couple will no longer be working members of the royal family and will not accept public funds.

In November, Meghan and Harry took a six-week break in Canada. When they returned to the U.K., they released a statement on social media and unveiled a new website announcing their intention to “carve out a progressive new role.”

What followed was a dramatic week that saw the palace announce that the queen wanted to quickly come to an agreement on the couple’s future. Harry met with his grandmother, his father Prince Charles and elder brother Prince William at her Sandringham estate.

Harry said Sunday that the decision to step back was not one that he made lightly and that it brought him “great sadness that it has come to this.”

“There really was no other option,” he said at an event for Sentebale, a charity he co-founded, which helps children affected by HIV in Africa.

The couple has not yet spelled out their future plans. The queen’s statement offered only the clue that they “have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”