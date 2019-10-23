Prince Charming found guilty

I Just moments ago Prince Charming Graham was found guilty of the murder of Jalon ‘Shantii Town’ Thompson.

That was the verdict returned by a 12-man jury who believed that Graham did in fact kill Thompson at the Jam Dung Night Club on Lower Nevis Street in 2017.

It is said that when the deceased’s girlfriend got into an altercation with the defendant, who was a Deejay (DJ) at the club.

In an attempt to defend his girlfriend, 26-year-old Thompson is said to have gotten into a brawl with Graham, who was 28 years old at the time, which resulted in Thompson being stabbed in his chest.

Thompson obtained a 8-10cm laceration from a sharp object which penetrated his heart.

He was pronounced dead at the Mount St. John’s Medical Centre shortly after.

Graham a night club DJ from Grays Farm was on trial since October 14th where witnesses such as the girlfriend and mother of the victim testified against him.

But the father of 15 who was defended by lawyer Sherfield Bowen maintained his innocence saying that he would never kill his friend.

He will be sentenced in late November.