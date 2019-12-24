Potworks Dam back online, but possibly not for long

Spread the love















For the fourth time this year, Potworks Dam, Antigua’s largest surface water catchment, is back online after being offline from the middle of last month.

Water levels at the billion-gallon catchment rose above extraction levels during the rains of late November and early December, allowing for it to be reconnected to country’s water lines to supply potable water.

However, this welcome news may be short-lived as, according to the Acting Director of Antigua and Barbuda Meteorological Services (MET), Dale Destin, “recharge of catchments is very unlikely during the dry season. This is especially so for this coming dry season, as the outlook is for below normal rainfall being most likely. Hence, Potworks is expected to come offline again by March [2020] and will likely remain offline from then until the wetter portion of the wet season – August to November”.

Destin predicted the precipitation forecast for January to March 2020 to be at a 40 to 50 percent chance of below normal rainfall for Antigua and Barbuda and the rest of the Eastern Caribbean.

