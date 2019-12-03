Port workers threaten strike action

By Shermain Bique-Charles

One of the main revenue generation arms of the government may likely experience an unprecedented collapse if plans to strike by employees of the Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority materialise.

Today, Tuesday, will mark day two of a go-slow staged by about 120 employees against a decision by the Port’s management to make a commitment about back pay, which is eight years overdue.

The staff told OBSERVER media that if the strike goes into effect, it will badly affect their income and the overall development of Antigua and Barbuda, hence the reason for negotiations.

