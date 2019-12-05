Port workers resume work

Administrative and mechanical staff at the Antigua and Barbuda Port Authority resumed normal duties Wednesday morning, ending two consecutive days of industrial action.

More than 120 staff members engaged in a go-slow as they demanded backpay, which they have been owed since 2012. It is not clear the total amount of money owed.

On Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, at around 8 am, port management reportedly met with staff members and their union – Antigua Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU) – to discuss the issue.

According to a reliable source, they received written commitment by the chair of the Board, Mary Claire Hurst, giving commitment to negotiate the backpay terms during the first quarter of the new year. That commitment is not expected to surpass June of 2020.

Employees at the port were threatening to shut down operations in 14 days if their concerns were not addressed.

Staff members have now explained that they are satisfied that the management has their best interest at heart and they will continue to work towards the profitability of the port.