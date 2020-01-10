Porridge: Player Cap is only part of the solution By Carlena Knight

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

With the ongoing dispute over whether or not a player cap should be implemented in the Antigua Football Association (ABFA) leagues, more so the Antigua Premier League, Head Coach of the PIC Liberta Blackhawks, Rowan “Porridge” Benjamin has joined the conversation in favour of a cap.

President of the National Olympic Committee, E P Chet Greene was the latest sporting official to share his opinion where he believes that a cap should be implemented but more so on how many overseas-based players are allowed on the field at a time.

Benjamin, however, in agreeing with Greene, went a step further in saying that a cap, although instituted, is only part of the puzzle in correcting this problem.

He also questioned claims made by the President of the ABFA, Everton “Batow” Gonsalves who in a previous interview declared that majority of the teams voted for no player cap to be instituted.

“I don’t know where the president would get that information from. I don’t know if a survey was done or anything like that, but I know that many of the clubs are really against the [number] of players that are coming in and that’s the way to go. But just putting on a cap wouldn’t solve the problem really. It’s only part of solving the problem that we have.”

Presently over 20 overseas-based players are playing in the APL while another handful are competing in the First and Second Divisions.