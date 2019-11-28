Pompey calls top cop’s firing ‘vicious and unprecedented’

By Carl Joseph

Retired police commissioner, Rawlston Pompey, has railed against yesterday’s decision by the Police Service Commission (PSC) to fire embattled Commissioner of Police, Wendel Robinson with immediate effect.

Pompey argued that, “the level of viciousness with this decision is unheard of; it’s unprecedented… never happened before!”

Robinson was first suspended a year and a half ago on April 5th, 2018 by the PSC after allegations by subordinate officers were levied against him. Now, the commission has fired him outright citing “public interest” and a “fractious relationship” with the minister responsible for the police force, Steadroy Benjamin.

“The Police Service Commission has made one of the biggest blunders in the service of the police force,” Pompey said.

The blunder he referred to was when the commission cited Robinson’s temperament as grounds for dismissal.

