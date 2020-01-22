Police suspect arson in fire at Chinese restaurant

Spread the love















A fire at a Chinese restaurant in St John’s which broke out early Wednesday morning is believed to have been started deliberately.

Police investigating a suspected case of arson at the Yi-Feng Chinese Restaurant, on the corner of lower All Saints Road and Sir Vivian Richards Street, say attackers may have thrown a ‘Molotov cocktail’. The incendiary device is typically a glass bottle filled with petrol, with a burning cloth wick in the top.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver told OBSERVER media the blaze started at around 3.20 am.

He added that there was no major damage to the property and the flames were quickly extinguished.