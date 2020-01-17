Police stun BlueJays, Potters hold John Hughes to a draw

Spread the love















By Carlena Knight

The second round of the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Division one league kicked off with some upsets on Wednesday afternoon.

Police FC pulled off the biggest upset that day as they defeated BlueJays FC 1-0 at the Police Recreation Grounds (PRG).

Chad Vidal was the hero of the day for the lawmen as he found the back of the net in the 18th minute.

They now move on to eight points in the 10th position while BlueJays remain 2nd with 22 points.

In the other First Division encounter, Potters Tigers stunned Island Original John Hughes by holding them to a 2-all draw.

Romar Gidersingh and Deno Bryan were the goal-scorers for John Hughes while Potters’ Clean Adams recorded a brace scoring in minutes 39 and 59.

Potters however remain in the 11th spot with four points while John Hughes are 7th with 13.

Meanwhile, in the lone Zone 1 Division 2 match-up, Molwyn Joseph Bendals FC edged out FC Master Ballers 2-1.

Alvah Guishard (19th) and Daren Stevens (41st) were the goal-scorers for the victors while Omar Brookes recorded the lone goal for Master Ballers in minute 26.

Bendals moved to 2nd with 24 points while Master Ballers are 5th with 23.