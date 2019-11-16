Police remain perfect, Sandals stun Teachers

By Carlena Knight

The 2019 knockout champions, Police, pushed their undefeated record to 2-0 on Thursday night at the YMCA Sports Complex as they defeated Ministry of Education, 18-11, in the Mixed Division of the Cool and Smooth Business League Netball tournament.

Education, however, have yet to win a match.

In the other Mixed Division encounter, Sandals gained their first win of the season, stunning Teachers 17-16 in the overtime encounter.

They now move to a 1-1 record identical to that of Teachers who were handed their first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, in the Female category, Tourism remain perfect with a 2-0 record as they thrashed Labour 28-1 while APUA recorded their first win, edging out Police 27-25.

This is the second loss for the lawmen.

Matches will continue next Tuesday starting at 5:30 pm in the Female Division, as Teachers will play APUA while Police will face Tourism.

In the Mixed Division at 6:15 pm, APUA will battle Police 1 while Police 2 will play Sandals.