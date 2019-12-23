Police officers to receive insurance and risk allowance

Spread the love















As of 2020, “police officers will be receiving insurance medical policy coverage and also risk allowance…” Minister of Public Safety, Steadroy ‘Cutie’ Benjamin, announced at the annual Christmas address following the graduation ceremony of course #47/No.3 of the Sir Wright F. George Police Academy.

Furthermore, according to Benjamin, “further assessment will be done to further upgrade police stations around the island, with the assistance of special skilled officers.

“We are committed to securing the nation, and crime will not be tolerated; further increased surveillance will be carried out on beaches to further protect locals and tourists.”

The Public Safety Minister in his address, also charged the men and women with the responsibility of securing the nation, and commended the officers for the quality of work they have done during the year.

Read more in today’s newspaper