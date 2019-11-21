Police officers stage sit in at PRG

Upwards of 60 law enforcement officers of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda have resorted to an unusual form of protest.

The officers are currently seated at the Police Recreation Grounds facility awaiting a response from the acting Police Commissioner Atlee Rodney for a request regarding leave for one of the welfare officers to represent the association in St Vincent.

The acting chair of the Police Welfare Association Corporal Marilyn Harris says the Commissioner has sought to dismiss the authority of the Association.

The officers have promised to stay put for as long as it takes to have an audience with Rodney.

They have stated their concerns and request in a letter which was issued to the acting commissioner, the Minister of Public Safety as well as his permanent secretary.