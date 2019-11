By Latrishka Thomas

Police are currently investigating the shooting of a couple that occurred in Pigotts Village on Monday night. According to reports received by the police, a man and his girlfriend became the unfortunate victims of the alleged shooting incident, which occurred while they were standing near the B T Superette. Gunmen reportedly walked up to the location and opened fire some time around 7:15 p.m before fleeing on foot.

