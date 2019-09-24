Police express concern over violent attacks perpetrated by youth

Lately, the police seem to have been overwhelmed by a number of wounding incidents that have been occurring across Antigua and Barbuda. The situation is now a cause for concern for the members of the force because even more troubling is that they all involve young people.

In a press release circulated to the media yesterday, the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda (RPFAB) said that the officers “are concerned about the spate of wounding incidents involving young people, and are calling upon parents to become more involved in the day to day affairs of their children. The general public is also urged to report any signs of skirmishes or other suspicious activities among school children to the police without delay.”

In particular, the release mentioned three recent incidents in which the eldest victim was 20 years old, and which the police are presently investigating.

