Police crowned Knockout champions

By Carlena Knight

Police walked away as the Knockout Champions in the Cool and Smooth-sponsored Business League Netball tournament last Thursday.

Playing at the YMCA Sports Complex, the lawmen finished undefeated vying off tough competition from Teachers, Education, APUA, Ministry of Labour and Ministry of Tourism.

Police will hope to continue their winning ways as they will compete in both the Female and Mixed divisions.

The female category will see the lawmen, Tourism, Teachers, APUA and the Ministry of Labour battle it out, while in the Mixed, Police 1, Education, Police 2, Teachers, APUA and Sandals will face off.

Matches will play on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 5:30 pm at the YMCA Sports Complex.

In addition to a league champion, there will also be a playoff champion as that aspect of the tournament is scheduled to shoot off later this month.

On Tuesday, starting at 5:30 pm, Ministry of Labour will play Police while Tourism will battle Teachers. In the Mixed Division at 6:15 pm, Police 1 will face Sandals; APUA will meet Police 2; and Education will play Teachers.