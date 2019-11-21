Police Commissioner yields, takes up PM offer’s for transfer

Commissioner of Police, Wendel Robinson has requested a transfer to another position within the public service, as he faces imminent termination by the Police Service Commission.

In a letter dated October 30th, addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Safety, Stacey Gregg-Paige, the embattled top cop requested that he be transferred to an “appropriate established position within the Civil Service of Antigua and Barbuda”.

The Vincentian national requested that the transfer be commensurate with his current status and rank as Commissioner of Police.

“I respectfully ask that where my allowance presently received cannot continue upon my transfer, that amount can be added as part of my salary or an alternate, appropriate allowance be put in its place,” Robinson’s letter read.

He also requested the use of a serviced government vehicle similar to what obtains in his current position.

Robinson also requested that his 33-year tenure be honoured in any new position deemed appropriate through secondment. OBSERVER media will continue to follow this story as developments unfold