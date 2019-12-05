Police claim the double in Business League Netball tournament

By Carlena Knight

With the curtains falling on the 2019 edition of the Cool and Smooth Business League Netball tournament on Tuesday night, Police 1 reigned supreme, claiming both the league and playoff titles in the Mixed Division.

The lawmen, who also wrapped up the knock-out title, finished undefeated to hoist both championship titles.

Sandals — after stunning former champions, Antigua and Barbuda Union of Teachers to advance to the finals of the playoffs on Tuesday night at the YMCA Sports Complex — had to settle for a second-place finish in both the playoffs and league.

Teachers finished third in the league.

Randy Frederick of Police 1 was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the league, while teammate, Jason Modest was the MVP of the playoffs.

Modest also walked away with an award for Most Outstanding Player, an award he shared with Teachers’ Carl Kirby.

Alvin Titus, also hailing from Police 1, was named the Hardest Worker while Rookie of the Year went to Sheldon Christian of Ministry of Education.

Ministry of Education also earned the award for Most Improved team.

APUA’s Josh Donaldson and Daniel Perez of Sandals were both named the Most Improved players of the Mixed division.

Meanwhile, in the Female category, Ministry of Tourism were crowned the league champions, while Teachers snatched the playoff title, edging out Police who settled for the runner-up spot.

APUA were the second place finishers in the league and Teachers, third.

Former national player Karen Joseph was named the MVP of league while Karrie Knight was the playoffs MVP.

Most Outstanding player awards went to APUA’s Sanchez Martin and Tourism’s Juvon Richards.