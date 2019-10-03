Police await autopsy to determine cause of youth’s death; urge the public to use discretion

By Elesha George

The police are exploring a number of reasons that could have led to the death of 26-year-old Tariq Simpson of Potters.

Simpson was pronounced dead on the evening of Tuesday October 1st, 2019 at Deep Bay.

Initial reports alleged that the man may have drowned, but reports of alleged drug use have since surfaced.

Asked about the possibility that the use of the drug, ecstasy, may have played a role in Simpson’s sudden demise, Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Frankie Thomas said: “There are several allegations which the police are exploring at this point in time. I think the wise thing and the most professional thing to do at this time is to await the autopsy and that in itself would give us a better idea of understanding if what transpired.”

The senior police officer described the death of the 26 year old as a very sensitive matter that should be treated “discreetly”, noting that a family is grieving the loss of a loved one.

“The last thing we want to do is to jump to conclusions, so we ask the general public to be patient, allow the police to carry out their investigations. I know there are a lot of allegations out there and the police is duty bound to explore all what happened and if there is anyone who may have other information that can assist us, we would be more than happy to do so,” he added.

Inspector Thomas has encouraged persons with information of the incident to contact the Grays Farm Police Station or the Criminal Investigations Department (C.I.D).